The District 11 3A football final was moved up to Wednesday, from later next week, district officials announced on Friday afternoon. The title game features a battle between Notre Dame Green Pond and North Schuylkill.
The game was originally slated for earlier, but was moved until next Friday due to COVID-19 issues.
Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at Northwestern's Tiger Stadium.
District 11 officials also announced the 1A final between Williams Valley and Tri-Valley was canceled, after initially being postponed, due to COVID-19 issues. Under new district policy this season, the two teams are named co-champions.