District 11 is set to induct 12 new members into its hall of fame as past of the 2020 class. Nominations were sent in from member schools, officials, and media members.
Ray Barbosa, Scott Buffington, Mike Cerimele, Stan Dakosty, Joe Gerencser, Patti Heffner, Lafay Hope, Cindy Miller, Brad Pensyl, Arthur Perryman, Dick Tracy, and John Walson were selected to be inducted during a ceremony later this year. The ceremony is set to take place on Oct. 18 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center Lehigh Valley in Breinigsville.
Nominees were selected based on their accomplishments on the high school level.