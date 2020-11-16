After postponing the 1A and 3A football finals last week due to COVID-19 issues with some of the teams involved, District 11 officials announced new game details for those two championships on Monday.
The District 11 committee met in an emergency session on Monday afternoon to discuss plans and ultimately rescheduled both games for November 27.
Notre Dame Green Pond is set to face North Schuylkill for the 3A title at 7 p.m. that Friday night. The championship contest is set to be played at Northwestern's Tiger Stadium.
The 1A title game is scheduled for noon on November 27 at North Schuylkill. Tri-Valley and Williams Valley will battle for gold.
The 6A, 4A, and 2A, finals are planned for later this week, all at Whitehall. During their committee meeting today, officials also pushed back the deadline to complete those championship contests to November 28, in the event they are not played this week.
District 11 Football Chairman Jason Zimmerman noted in an email on Monday that if a championship game cannot be completed by the deadline, then both teams will be crowned co-champions for the 2020 season.