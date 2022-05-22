District XI has announced the brackets for the baseball and softball tournament that begin this week at sites throughout the region.
6A baseball
May 25
8-Stroudsburg at 1-Emmaus, 4 p.m.
5-Northampton at 4-Nazareth, 4 p.m.
6-Easton at 3-Parkland, 4:45 p.m.
7-Pleasant Valley at 2-Liberty, 4 p.m.
5A baseball
May 28
4-Pottsville vs. 1-So. Lehigh at DeSales, 6 p.m.
3-Bangor vs. 3-Pocono Mt. East at DeSales, 2:30 p.m.
4A baseball
May 25
8-Jim Thorpe at 1-Blue Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
5-Central Catholic at Bethlehem Catholic, 4 p.m.
6-Northwestern at 3-Pine Grove, 7 p.m.
7-N. Schuylkill at 2-Saucon Valley, 4:15 p.m.
3A baseball
May 24
1-Notre Dame GP, bye
5-MaST Charter at 4-Panther Valley, 4:30 p.m.
6-Salisbury at 3-Palmerton, 4 p.m.
2-Palisades, bye
2A baseball
May 29
4-Minersville vs. 1-Shenandoah Valley at Pine Grove, 7 p.m.
3-Executive Education vs. 2-Schuylkill Haven at Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.
1A baseball
May 24
4-Notre Dame ES vs. 1-Tri Valley at Schuylkill Haven, 2 p.m.
3-Nativity BVM vs. 2-Marian Catholic at Pine Grove, 4 p.m.
6A softball
May 23
9-Easton at 8-Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
May 26
8/9 winner at 1-Parkland, 4 p.m.
5-Stroudsburg at 4-Whitehall, 4 p.m.
6-Nazareth at 3-Emmaus, 4 p.m.
7-Freedom at 2-Northampton, 4 p.m.
5A softball
May 31
4-Pottsville vs. 1-Bangor, TBA
3-East Stroudsburg South vs. 2-So. Lehigh, 4 p.m.
4A softball
May 24
5-Wilson at 4-Tamaqua, 4 p.m.
6-Lehigh at 3-Northwestern, 4 p.m.
May 26
4/5 winner vs 1-Bethlehem Catholic, TBA
3/6 winner vs. 2-Blue Mountain at Pine Grove, 7:15 p.m.
3A softball
May 24
8-Central Catholic at 1-N. Schuylkill, 4 p.m.
5-No. Lehigh at 4-Palisades, 4 p.m.
6-Pen Argyl at 3-Palmerton, 3 p.m.
7-MaST Charter at 2-Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.
2A softball
May 26
4-Shenandoah Valley vs. 1-Williams Valley at Pine Grove, 5:45 p.m.
3-Minersville vs. 2-Schuylkill Haven at Pine Grove, 4:15 p.m.
1A softball
May 26
4-Weatherly vs. 1-Tri Valley at Williams Valley, 5 p.m.
3-Nativity BVM vs. 2-Marian Catholic, 3:30 p.m.