District 11 held their 2021 golf championships on Tuesday.
Liberty and Palmerton were crowned team champions once again. The Blue Bombers have won three straight team titles overall.
Individually, Matt Vital of Liberty won the 3A boys' tournament whole Evelyn Wong of Emmaus took gold in the 3A girls' competition. At the 2A level, Palmerton's Josh Suto won the tile while Brooke Powis of North Schuylkill won the 2A girls' crown.
Suto is the first District 11 individual champ from Palmerton since 1997. Wong's title is her second straight.