District 11 officials released on Monday the schedule of events for the 2021 District 11 basketball championship week. According to the current schedule, district officials plan to hold several championship games across two sites, the PPL Center in Allentown and Pottsville's Martz Hall.
In total a minimum of 10 games will be played at the PPL Center during the tournament with a least eight championship games, four boys' and four girls' finals. Additionally, four more championship contests will be held at Martz Hal.
Below is the schedule of events, as released on Monday:
Monday, March 8 - 5:30pm and 8:00pm - 6A Boys Semifinals. The potential for 1 additional game at 2pm exists.
Tuesday, March 9 - 12pm, 2:30pm, 5:30pm, 8pm - 3A and 5A Boys and Girls Championship Games
Thursday, March 11 - 12pm, 2:30pm, 5:30pm, 8pm - 4A and 6A Boys and Girls Championship Games
Friday, March 12 - 1A and 2A Championship Games at Martz Hall
Saturday, March 13 - 1A and 2A Championship Games at Martz Hall