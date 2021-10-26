With the high school football regular season set to conclude this weekend, the District 11 playoffs are on the horizon. District officials released the schedule for games for the coming weeks on Tuesday.

Below is the playoff schedule:

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

1A Semifinals

4A Semifinals

5A Semifinals

6A Quarterfinals

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM (SAT Date)

2A Semifinals

3A Semifinals

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM

1A Championship Final

4A Championship Final

5A Championship Final

6A Semifinals

Saturday, November 13, 2021 (1:00 PM & 7:00 PM)

2A Championship Final

3A Championship Final

(Kickoff times will be set once participating teams are determined, but one game will be at 1:00 PM and the other will be at 7:00 PM)