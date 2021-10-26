With the high school football regular season set to conclude this weekend, the District 11 playoffs are on the horizon. District officials released the schedule for games for the coming weeks on Tuesday.
Below is the playoff schedule:
Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
1A Semifinals
4A Semifinals
5A Semifinals
6A Quarterfinals
Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM (SAT Date)
2A Semifinals
3A Semifinals
Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM
1A Championship Final
4A Championship Final
5A Championship Final
6A Semifinals
Saturday, November 13, 2021 (1:00 PM & 7:00 PM)
2A Championship Final
3A Championship Final
(Kickoff times will be set once participating teams are determined, but one game will be at 1:00 PM and the other will be at 7:00 PM)