District 11 officials released the brackets on Saturday for the upcoming football tournaments. With the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, the district playoffs are set to begin this upcoming Friday.
Games will be played on Friday and Saturday, with most higher seeds hosting the contests. When higher seeds could not host, the match-up was scheduled to be played at a neutral site.
District 11 opted out of this season's PIAA tournament as member schools elected to compete in a full district tournament, which will happen as the same time as the state playoffs over the coming weeks.
