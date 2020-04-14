District 11 schools will honor their seniors in the Class of 2020 as well as those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus by lighting up their stadiums on Friday night. This gesture aligns with the viral "Porch Light Campaign" which has taken place across the country and started in sports stadiums in Texas.
In total, 36 member schools will light up their stadiums between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Additionally, schools will display the score as 20-20 on their scoreboards for this year's graduating class and 4th down and 19 yards to go as the down and distance to represent that COVID-19 is on its final down.
Organizers and school officials are asking that local residents support this cause from their homes as they are not permitted on stadium grounds. Fans are encouraged to participate with their lights on at home, their favorite noisemaker or rally towel, and post a photo to social media.
The participating schools will display their illuminated stadiums on social media as well.
Below is a list of participating schools:
1. Allentown Central Catholic (J.B.C.)
2. Bangor
3. Blue Mountain
4. Catasauqua
5. Dieruff (J.B.C.)
6. East Stroudsburg North
7. East Stroudsburg South
8. Easton
9. Emmaus
10. Lehighton
11. Mahanoy Area
12. Marian Catholic
13. Minersville
14. Nazareth
15. North Schuylkill**
16. Northampton
17. Northern Lehigh
18. Northwestern Lehigh
19. Notre Dame GP
20. Palisades
21. Palmerton
22. Panther Valley
23. Parkland
24. Pine Grove
25. Pleasant Valley
26. Pocono Mountain East
27. Pocono Mountain West
28. Saucon Valley
29. Schuylkill Haven
30. Shenandoah Valley
31. Southern Lehigh
32. Stroudsburg**
33. Tamaqua
34. Whitehall
35. William Allen (J.B.C.)
36. Wilson
**North Schuylkill and Stroudsburg are participating with slight variations as they already planned events prior to this initiative. Please refer to their social media pages for more information.