High School Sports Graphic

District 11 schools will honor their seniors in the Class of 2020 as well as those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus by lighting up their stadiums on Friday night. This gesture aligns with the viral "Porch Light Campaign" which has taken place across the country and started in sports stadiums in Texas.

In total, 36  member schools will light up their stadiums between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Additionally, schools will display the score as 20-20 on their scoreboards for this year's graduating class and 4th down and 19 yards to go as the down and distance to represent that COVID-19 is on its final down.

Organizers and school officials are asking that local residents support this cause from their homes as they are not permitted on stadium grounds. Fans are encouraged to participate with their lights on at home, their favorite noisemaker or rally towel, and post a photo to social media.

The participating schools will display their illuminated stadiums on social media as well.

Below is a list of participating schools:

1. Allentown Central Catholic (J.B.C.)

2. Bangor

3. Blue Mountain

4. Catasauqua

5. Dieruff (J.B.C.)

6. East Stroudsburg North

7. East Stroudsburg South

8. Easton

9. Emmaus

10. Lehighton

11. Mahanoy Area

12. Marian Catholic

13. Minersville

14. Nazareth

15. North Schuylkill**

16. Northampton

17. Northern Lehigh

18. Northwestern Lehigh

19. Notre Dame GP

20. Palisades

21. Palmerton

22. Panther Valley

23. Parkland

24. Pine Grove

25. Pleasant Valley

26. Pocono Mountain East

27. Pocono Mountain West

28. Saucon Valley

29. Schuylkill Haven

30. Shenandoah Valley

31. Southern Lehigh

32. Stroudsburg**

33. Tamaqua

34. Whitehall

35. William Allen (J.B.C.)

36. Wilson

**North Schuylkill and Stroudsburg are participating with slight variations as they already planned events prior to this initiative. Please refer to their social media pages for more information.