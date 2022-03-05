Below are the results from the championship finals of the 2022 SE Regional Class 2A wrestling tournament that concluded on Saturday evening at Freedom High School.
106 - Aaron Seidel (Northern Lebanon) dec. Ayden Smith (NDGP) 4-2
113 - Gauge Botero (Faith Christian) dec. Deven Jackson (West Perry) 4-0
120 - Adam Schweitzer (NDGP) dec. Sean O'Toole (Archbishop Ryan ) 9-6
126 - Chase Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Charlie Robson (Conwell-Egan) 4-0
132 - Brandan Chlestos (NDGP) dec. Max Stein (Faith Christian) 3-2
138 - Ryan Crookham (Saucon) md. Kobin Karper (Boiling Springs) 10-1
145 - Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) dec. Evan Maag (NDGP) 1-0
152 - Andrew Christie (Bishop McDevitt) dec. Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) 1-0
160 - Holden Garcia (NDGP) dec. Ganon Smith (Newport) 4-0
172 - Jake Jones (Saucon) dec. Garrett Tettemer (NDGP) 6-2
189 - Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley) md. Ty Csencsits (Saucon) 13-0
215 - Brad Morrison (West Perry) dec. Brody Kline (Berks Catholic) 6-1
285 - Riley Robel (Bishop McDevitt) p. Leo Muzika (Faith Christian) in 1:54
Below are the results from the championship finals of the 2022 NE Regional Class 3A wrestling tournament that concluded on Saturday evening at Liberty High School.
106 - Nathan Desmond (Beth Cath) md. Luke Sirianni (Abington Heights) 13-2
113 - Zachary Jacaruso (Delaware Valley) dec. Tahir Parkins (Nazareth) 5-3
120 - Cael Mcintyre (Beth Cath) dec. Charlie Bunting (Nazareth) 4-0
126 - Braxton Appello-fries (Nazareth) dec. Dante Frinzi (Beth Cath) 3-2
132 - Kollin Rath (Beth Cath) md. Ayden Rader (Nazareth) 20-6
138 - Tyler Kasak (Beth Cath) p. Brian Heard (Abington Heights) in 2:43
145 - Andrew Harmon (Beth Cath) md. Nicholas Foster (Nazareth) 10-0
152 - Dagen Condomitti (Northampton) p. Jake Dailey (Beth Cath) in 1:00
160 - Ryan Fairchild (Nazareth) p. Landon Muth (Beth Cath) in 6:43
172 - Luke Thomas (Beth Cath) dec. Caleb Marzolino (Abington Heights) 7-3
189 - Sonny Sasso (Nazareth) p. Wayne Mcintyre (ES North) in 2:28
215 - Chase Levey (Nazareth) inj. def. Magnus Bibla (Crestwood) 2:00
285 - Sean Kinney (Nazareth) dec. Matthew Cruise (Easton) 5-1