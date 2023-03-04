BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic (3A) and Notre Dame (2A) will each advance 10 wrestlers to Hershey following the completion of the regional wrestling tournaments conducted at Freedom and Liberty High School over the weekend.
But it may have been Nazareth that stole the show in the 3A NE Regional at Liberty's Memorial Gymnasium. Head coach Dave Crowell's wrestlers won six titles - including a pair from athletes who did not win District 11 titles one week ago.
Jake Doone, who was 3rd at 145 in Districts, won regional gold with a pin of Liberty's Ryan Santiago. Blue Eagles teammate Charlie Bunting, second at 133 last week, defeated PME's Keegan Demarest 4-3.
With 10 qualifiers, Becahi still won the team race with 231.5 points followed by Nazareth at 221.5 and eight qualifiers. Easton finished in third with 137.5 points and six Red Rovers will move on to Hershey.
At 2A SE Regional at Freedom, Notre Dame crowned a pair of champions in Ayden Smith (114) and Vince Bouzakis (145). The Crusaders accumulated 189 points and were second in the team race to Faith Christian. Saucon Valley qualified seven wrestlers for Hershey and finished in third place with 129 points.
Northeast 3A Regional Finals
107-Keanu Dillard (Becahi) def. Luke Sirianni (AH) 8-0
114- Nathan Desmond (Becahi) def. Carson Wagner (Northampton) 4-1
121- Christian Horvath (Freedom) def. Trey Wagner (Northampton) 4-3
127-Tahir Parkins (Naz) def. Ben Fanelli (Easton) 6-3
133-Charlie Bunting (Naz) def. Keegan Demarest (PME) 4-3
139-Kollin Rath (Becahi) def. Jack Campbell (Naz) 24-9 TF
145-Jake Doone (Naz) def. Ryan Santiago (Liberty) FALL 1:44
152-Dagen Condomitti (Northampton) def. Jake Dailey (Beca) FALL 4:57
160-Andrew Harmon (Beca) def. Jimmy Spindler (Pittston) 9-0
172-Dominic Wheatley (Naz) def. Terrell McFarland (Pottsville) 6-4
189-Adrian Gacek (Parkland def. Melquan Warren (Whitehall) 7-3
215-Sonny Sasso (Naz) def. Magnus Bibla (Crestwood) FALL 2:55
285-Sean Kinney (Naz) def. Andrew Brennan (LaSalle) FALL 1:32
Southeast 2A Regional Finals
107-Aaron Seidel (NoLeb) def. Will Detar (Trinity) 15-0
114-Ayden Smith (NDGP) def. Mason McLendon (Susquenita) 10-2
121-Gauge Botero (FCA) def. Jackson Rush (WP) 18-3
127-Arment Waltenbaugh (FCA) def. Steven Harris (C-E) 5-0
133-Charlie Robson (C-E) def. Blain Puchalsky (WP) 6-5
139-Chase Hontz (FCA) def. Bryson Vaughn (NDGP) 3-0
145-Vincent Bouzakis (NDGP) def. Max Stein (FCA) 6-1
152-Cael Weldemoyer (FCA) def. Liam Scrivanich (Saucon) 6-3
160-Jagger Gray (Trinity) def. Luke Sugalski (FCA) 3-1 SV
172-Adam Waters (FCA) def. Holden Garcia (NDGP) 5-3
189-Jakob Gilfoll (Bish McD) def. Jacob Jones (Saucon) 6-0
215-Brody Kline (Berks Cath) def. Mark Effendian (FCA) 3-1 SV
285-Riley Robell (Bish McD) def. Aiden Compton (NDGP) 8-0