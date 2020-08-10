In preparation of a potentially shortened 2020 high school fall sports season, District 3 officials met on Monday and discussed adjustments to the postseason fields. The amount of teams in the playoffs was trimmed for each fall sport.
Officials cited logistical and financial issues as the reasons for the changes.
For 6A, 5A, and 4A, and 3A in football, there will be four teams in the playoffs in each classification. In 2A and A will have two teams in each classification.
Official dates and brackets will be approved at the district's next meeting.