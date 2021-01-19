District 3 officials finalized playoff formats for the upcoming winter sports postseason during a meeting on Tuesday.
For the basketball playoffs, the same amount of teams will qualify as have in years past. This winter higher seeds will host games, including in the district finals. There will not be any consolation games with district champions being the only teams to advance to the PIAA playoffs.
A team must have scheduled 11 games and played eight to be eligible for district playoff play. The District 3 tournament is set to begin on March 2.
In the district wrestling postseason, only four teams from each classification will qualify for the team tournament. Details are still being ironed out, but February 13 is set as the last day to qualify.