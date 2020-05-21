PIAA District 3 officials held their annual meeting on Thursday morning. The meeting came one day after the PIAA held a meeting on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the organization introduce a new executive director, Ron Kennedy, and provided updates to other happenings around the district.
Additionally, district officials talked about the coronavirus pandemic and how it is impacted sports. District 3 Chairman Doug Bohannon noted that the district has been following the direction's of Governor Tom Wolf as well as the state's Department of Education and Health.