The District 3 3A team wrestling duals began on Tuesday night with action across the area.
In the 3A bracket, Exeter defeated the two-time defending champions Cedar Cliff in its first match. The Eagles advanced then to face undefeated Gettysburg, who beat them, 46-19. The top-seed send Exeter to the consolation round, which will take place on Thursday.
Also in the 3A field is Conrad Weiser, for the first time. The Scouts fell to Dallastown 47-24 in the first round.
The competition in the 2A field continues on Wednesday.
