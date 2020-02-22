BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2020 District 11 3A and 2A individual wrestling finals took place on Saturday at Liberty High School's Memorial Gym. Champions were crowned in each weight class and team scores were also tallied from throughout the tournament.
Below is a complete list of the winners:
District 11 AAA District Championship
106--Tyler Kasak (Becahi)
113--Braxton Appello (Easton)
120--Andrew Smith (Nazareth)
126--Wiley Kahler (Pottsville)
132--Kenny Herrmann (Becahi)
138---Evan Gleason (Becahi)
145--Jagger Condomitti (Northampton)
152----Nathan Stefanik (Nazareth)
160--Connor Herceg (Nazareth)
170---Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg)
182---Drew Clearie (Nazareth)
195---Shane Quick (Pottsville)
220---Stephen Schott (Nazareth)
285---Karam Chakif (Dieruff)
Nazareth 291.5 points; Bethlehem Catholic 243.5; Northampton 215.5; Easton 129.5; Stroudsburg 129.5
District 11 AA Championships
106-- Evan Maag (NDGP)
113---Brett Ungar (NDGP)
120--Brandon Chletsos (NDGP)
126--Ryan Crookham (NDGP)
132--Chris Arciuolo (Saucon Valley)
138--Holden Garcia (NDGP)
145---Thomas Spirk (Saucon Valley)
152--Ben Haubert (Palisades)
160---Andrew Cerniglia (NDGP)
170--Matt Arciuolo (Saucon Valley)
182--Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley)
220--Kolby Flank (Wilson)
285--Bronson Strouse (Tamaqua)
Saucon Valley 275.5 points; Notre Dame 246.5; Wilson 170.5; Tamaqua 111; Pen Argyl 99.5