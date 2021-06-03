The District 11 and 3 softball and baseball championship games slated for Thursday evening were washed out due to inclement weather across the area.
The District 11 6A softball final between Northampton and Whitehall was postponed until Saturday at Pates Park. The start time has yet to be determined, but will be either at noon or 7 p.m.
A trio of District 3 title games were impacted by the rain on Thursday. The 6A baseball title game between Wilson and Governor Mifflin was rescheduled for Friday at noon at FirstEnergy Stadium while the 4A championship tilt between Wyomissing and ELCO was pushed until 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Wenger Field.
The District 3 5A softball championship game between Twin Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg was suspended in the third inning with the scored tied 1-1. The contest is set to resume on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Millersville.
