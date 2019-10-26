The 2019 District 11 football playoff brackets are set and were released on Saturday evening. Postseason play is set to begin this upcoming Friday night after the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday.
Here are the match-ups for the opening week of the playoffs in District 11:
6A
All 6A games are on Friday night
#1 Nazareth vs. #8 Pocono Mountain West
#2 Freedom vs. #7 Emmaus
#3 Parkland vs. #6 Stroudsburg
#4 Northampton vs. #5 Easton
5A
All 5A games are on Friday night
#1 Southern Lehigh vs. #4 Wyoming Valley West
#2 East Stroudsburg South vs. Pocono Mountain East
4A
All 4A games, except for ACCHS-Saucon Valley, are on Saturday
#1 Northwestern vs. #8 Lehighton
#2 Pottsville vs. #7 Wilson
#3 Bethlehem Catholic vs. #6 Blue Mountain
#4 Central Catholic vs. #5 Saucon Valley (Friday night)
3A
All 3A games are on Friday night
#1 North Schuylkill vs. #4 Pine Grove
#2 Tamaqua vs. #3 Notre Dame Green Pond
2A
All 2A games are on Saturday night
#1 West Catholic vs. #4 Schuylkill Haven
#2 Bishop McDevitt vs. #3 Mahanoy Area
1A
All 1A games are on Friday night
#1 Williams Valley vs. #4 Shenandoah Valley
#2 Tri Valley vs. #3 Nativity