Following the tragic incident that occurred to Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football, many people around the sports world have opened their eyes.
A sudden cardiac arrest is something that may seem near impossible to be ready for at any given moment during a sporting event. The Peyton Walker Foundation and District III looking to change all of that for local events.
The District already with AED machines in several schools to assist in the event of a cardiac arrest.
Prior to the Hamlin incident in the NFL, the District was ready to continuing take steps toward doubling their efforts. Involving more visibility, more screenings and ensuring player and fan safety.
Dr. Ron Kennedy and Cathy Wreski, two of those involved in helping to push these efforts forward.