County and conference titles have been hashed out in District III. They recently just released the upcoming schedule for the District tournament.
District III Upcoming Schedule
MONDAY
AAA Boys Soccer
(14) Conrad Weiser at (3) Hershey - 7 PM
A Boys Soccer
(6) Antietam at (3) Camp Hill 5 PM
AAA Girls Soccer
(9) Fleetwood at (8) Northern York - Northern HS - 5 PM
(12) Cocalico at (5) berks Catholic - BC HS - 6 PM
(15) York Suburban vs. (2) Conrad Weiser - At Tulpy 7 PM
(10) Twin Valley vs. (7) Susquehannock - Susquehannocl 530 PM
TUESDAY
*Berks Volleyball Championship at Wyo
AAAA Boys Soccer
(10) Central York at (7) Wilson - 7 PM
(11) Govenor Mifflin at (6) Warwick
(13) Reading High at (4) Palmyra - 6 PM
AA Boys Soccer
(10) Tulpy at (7) Trinity - Trinity 630 PM
AAAA Girls Soccer
3) Wilson vs. (14) Northeastern - WILSON HS - 5 PM
(15) Govenor Mifflin at (2) Hempfield - 7 PM Hempfield
AA Girls Soccer
(9) Tulpy at Littlestown - Littlestown - 6 PM
(10) Northern Lebanon at (7) Wyomissing - 4 PM
WEDNESDAY
AAA Field Hockey
(10) Exeter vs. (7) Conestoga V - 8 PM - Hempfield
AA Field Hockey
(5) Twin Valley vs. (12) Red Land - 5 PM - EXETER HS
(7) Berks Catholic vs. (10) New Ocford - 7 PM - EXETER HS
A Field Hockey - (10) Schuylkill Valley vs. (7) Newport - 5:30 - West Perry HS
A Field Hockey
(9) ELCO vv. (8) Fleetwood - 5 PM - PENN MANOR
MONDAYS winners
Boone/Exeter Football
SATURDAY
2A Boys Soccer
(1) Fleetwood vs. TBD - 7 PM Fleetwood
(5) Pedquea Valley at (4) Oley Valley - 7 PM Oley
(6) Wyomissing at (3) Lancaster Menn - 7 PM
AAA Field Hockey
(2) Wilon vs. TBD
A Field Hockey
(2) Oley Valley vs. TBD