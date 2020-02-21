BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2020 District 11 wrestling tournament began on Friday with action at both the 3A and 2A levels. The 3A bouts were held inside Memorial Gym at Liberty High School while the 2A competition took place at Freedom High School.
The semifinals and finals are set for Saturday. Those bouts, at both levels, will take place at Liberty's Memorial Gym.
At the 3A level, 10 Nazareth wrestlers advance to the semifinal round. The Blue Eagles lead the team competition as well.
The semifinals are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.