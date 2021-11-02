Plenty of District playoff action all around the region Tuesday night. Scores from all of today's action can be seen below:
District 11 boy's soccer semifinals - Championship games on Thursday
4A
Freedom - 0 vs. Emmaus - 2 at Whitehall
OT Parkland - 1 vs. Nazareth - 0 at Whitehall
3A
Northwestern - 2 vs. ES South - 1 at Parkland
Blue Mountain - 1 vs. Southern Lehigh - 4 at Lehighton
2A
ACCHS - 6 vs. Jim Thorpe - 0 at Catty
Notre Dame GP - 8 vs. Palisades - 1 at BASD Stadium
1A
Moravian Academy - 12 vs. Tri-Valley - 0 at Northwestern
Schuylkill Haven - 3 vs. Notre Dame ES - 0 at North Schuylkill
---
District 11 girl's soccer semifinals - Championship games on Thursday
4A
Parkland - 4 vs. Emmaus - 1 at Whitehall
Easton - 0 vs. Nazareth - 3 at Emmaus
3A
Northwestern - 2 vs. Blue Mtn. - 0 at Parkland
Pottsville - 2 vs. So. Lehigh - 1 at Lehighton
2A
ACCHS - 1 vs. Becahi - 0 at Catty
Palmerton - 4 vs. Pine Grove - 0 at Northern Lehigh
1A
Schuylkill Haven - 4 vs. Williams Valley - 1 at North Schuylkill
Moravian Academy - 1 vs. Northern Lehigh - 0 at Northwestern
---
District 3 boy's soccer semifinals
2A
PKs Oley Valley - 2 at Boiling Springs - 1 (Championship on Saturday in Hershey)
Wyomissing - 0 at Lancaster-Mennonite - 4
District 3 girl's soccer semifinals
4A
Ephrata - 1 at Wilson WL - 2 (Championship on Saturday in Hershey)
2A
Wyomissing - 3 vs. Trinity - 0 at Conrad Weiser (Championship on Saturday in Hershey)
---
District 3 girl's volleyball quarterfinals
4A
Exeter - 1 at Wilson WL - 3 (Winner advances to states as well)
3A
West York - 1 at Berks Catholic - 3
Twin Valley - 3 at James Buchanan - 0
---
District 11 field hockey semifinals - Championships Saturday at Whitehall
2A
So. Lehigh - 5 vs. Lehighton - 0 at Nazareth
PM East - 3 vs. Bangor - 1 at Nazareth