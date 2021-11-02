69 Sports Logo

Plenty of District playoff action all around the region Tuesday night. Scores from all of today's action can be seen below:

District 11 boy's soccer semifinals - Championship games on Thursday

4A

Freedom -  0 vs. Emmaus - 2 at Whitehall

OT Parkland - 1 vs. Nazareth - 0 at Whitehall

3A

Northwestern - 2 vs. ES South - 1 at Parkland

Blue Mountain - 1 vs. Southern Lehigh - 4 at Lehighton

2A

ACCHS - 6 vs. Jim Thorpe - 0 at Catty

Notre Dame GP - 8 vs. Palisades - 1 at BASD Stadium

1A

Moravian Academy - 12 vs. Tri-Valley - 0 at Northwestern

Schuylkill Haven - 3 vs. Notre Dame ES - 0 at North Schuylkill

---

District 11 girl's soccer semifinals - Championship games on Thursday

4A

Parkland - 4 vs. Emmaus - 1 at Whitehall

Easton - 0 vs. Nazareth - 3 at Emmaus

3A

Northwestern - 2 vs. Blue Mtn. - 0 at Parkland

Pottsville - 2 vs. So. Lehigh - 1 at Lehighton

2A

ACCHS - 1 vs. Becahi - 0 at Catty

Palmerton - 4 vs. Pine Grove - 0 at Northern Lehigh

1A

Schuylkill Haven - 4 vs. Williams Valley - 1 at North Schuylkill

Moravian Academy - 1 vs. Northern Lehigh - 0 at Northwestern

---

District 3 boy's soccer semifinals

2A

PKs Oley Valley - 2 at Boiling Springs - 1 (Championship on Saturday in Hershey)

Wyomissing - 0 at Lancaster-Mennonite - 4

District 3 girl's soccer semifinals

4A

Ephrata - 1 at Wilson WL - 2 (Championship on Saturday in Hershey)

2A

Wyomissing - 3 vs. Trinity - 0 at Conrad Weiser (Championship on Saturday in Hershey)

---

District 3 girl's volleyball quarterfinals

4A

Exeter - 1 at Wilson WL - 3 (Winner advances to states as well)

3A

West York - 1 at Berks Catholic - 3

Twin Valley - 3 at James Buchanan - 0

---

District 11 field hockey semifinals - Championships Saturday at Whitehall

2A

So. Lehigh - 5  vs. Lehighton - 0 at Nazareth

PM East - 3 vs. Bangor - 1 at Nazareth