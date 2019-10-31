All of the District 11 boys' and girls' soccer finals that were set for Thursday evening, were postponed until Friday and Saturday, District 11 officials announced. The move was made to avoid the anticipated severe weather on Thursday night.
A doubleheader is set for Northwestern on Friday night and another one on Saturday at Emmaus. Three games will be played at Parkland High School on Saturday as well.
Below is the new schedule:
Friday
At Northwestern
5pm - 1A Girls - Moravian Academy vs. Minersville
7pm - 1A Boys - Moravian Academy vs. Schuylkill Haven
Saturday
At Emmaus
4:30pm - 2A Boys - Notre Dame Green Pond vs. Pen Argyl
6:30pm - 4A Girls - Nazareth vs. Freedom
At Parkland
2:30pm - 2A Girls - Northwestern vs. Central Catholic
4:30pm - 3A Boys - Northwestern vs. Southern Lehigh
6:30pm - 4A Boys - Whitehall vs. Emmaus