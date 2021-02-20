OREFIELD, Pa. - The District XI-AAA wrestling quarterfinals took place at Parkland High School on Sunday afternoon.
Plenty of big name wrestlers in mix on the mats during the quarterfinals. Bethlehem Catholics Dante Frinzi picking up the fall at 120 lbs. to move on. Jagger Condomitti from Northampton picks up a fall in the first 50 seconds to keep his title hopes alive.
Later in the afternoon, moving up the weight classes now at 215 lbs., Allen's Emmanuel Rodriguez picks up the pin over Northampton's Kyle Pearl.