The District XI boy's and girls' basketball tournaments will be returning to the PPL Center in center city Allentown for portions of each tournament. The PPL Center has given these athletes an incredible platform to showcase their talents in years past.
District XI Basketball Chairman Ray Kinder had this to say in a press release, “In the past the PPL Center has provided the student-athletes of District XI with an outstanding, in some cases, once in a lifetime experience. To be able to provide the opportunity again to this year’s teams is a great thing, considering all of the adjustments that our communities have had to endure".
The dates set for these tournament games to be played at March 8th, 9th, and 11th. All games will be televised on Service Electric, who with the support of St. Luke's as well, has played a vital role in making this possible.
"It goes without saying that our partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network and Service Electric has so much more than meets the eye. Their perseverance in making this happen with the leadership at PPL Center will be a highlight and memory that our student-athletes will not forget.” District XI Chairman Bob Hartman said in a release.
As of now, the District intends to put tickets on sale for each of the participating teams. All Commonwealth of Pennsylvania guidelines for indoor gatherings is to be followed by everyone in attendance.