PALMERTOWN, Pa. - District XI girls cross country titles were earned at Blue Mountain Resort on Wednesday afternoon. Some familiar faces bringing home more gold.
At the AAA level it was Emmaus winning their second team title in a row, Southern Lehigh and Parkland round out the top three finishers. Emily Jobes from Liberty won another individual title to make it back-to-back.
In AA Blue Mountain brought home the team title, and North Schuylkill's Cori McCormick led the way for the second place Spartans bringing home the individual title.
Notre Dame Green Pond brought home the A team title, capping off a three-peat for the Lady Crusaders. The individual winner was Tri-Valley's Samantha Masser. Tri-Valley and Moravian Academy round out the top three teams.
