District XI officials voted unanimously on Wednesday to opt-out of the PIAA football playoffs. The PIAA has their tournament beginning in early November, which would interfere with the District XI tournament.
The District will hold football playoffs at every level of competition. The 6A, 4A, and 2A schools will have eight qualifying teams and 5A, 3A, and 1A will feature the the top four teams.
District officials said that any teams who fail to qualify, or get eliminated early, can schedule more regular season games. Everything still needs to be wrapped up by Thanksgiving weekend if those schools choose to schedule more regular season games.