Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole set to move up the coast this week, District XI has moved several football games from Friday to Thursday.
In total, five games have been adjusted while three games still remain in their regular time slot for Friday or Saturday.
Both of the 6A semifinals have been moved up, as has the 3A semifinals and the 1A title game has also been moved to Thursday night. The updated schedule for this week can be seen below:
District XI-6A semifinals
(1) Emmaus vs. (4) Freedom 7:00PM Thursday
(2) Northampton vs. (6) Parkland 7:00PM Thursday
District XI-5A championship
(1) Southern Lehigh vs. (3) Whitehall 7:00PM Friday
District XI-4A championship
(1) Bethlehem Catholic vs. (2) Allentown Central Catholic 7:00PM Saturday
District XI-3A semifinals
(1) North Schuylkill vs. (4) Palmerton 7:00PM Thursday
(2) Northwestern vs. (3) Notre Dame GP 7:00PM Thursday
District XI-2A championship
(3) Executive Education vs. (4) Catasauqua 1:00PM Saturday
District XI-A championship
(1) Northern Lehigh vs. (2) Tri-Valley 7:00PM Thursday