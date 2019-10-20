High School Sports Graphic

Conference champions have been crowned in several Fall sports, now it's time to settle District titles in District XI. 

The schedules have been announced for the upcoming District XI tournaments in girls soccer, boys soccer, girl's volleyball, and field hockey.  

District XI Tournament Schedule

Boys Soccer

4A

10/22

(8) ESS v (9) Freedom

(7) Northampton v (10) Pocono Mtn West

10/24

(4) Easton v (5) Stroudsburg

(3) Liberty v (6) Whitehall

(1) Emmaus and (2) Parkland have byes

3A

10/23

(4) NW v (5) Saucon

(3) Wilson v (6) Central Catholic

(1) Blue Mtn and (2) SoLehi have byes

2A

10/23

(4) Tamaqua v (5) Pen Argyl

(3) NDGP v (6) Becahi

(1) Jim Thorpe and (2) Pine Grove have byes

1A

10/23

(4) Tri Valley v (5) Weatherly

(3) Schuylkill Haven v (6) Nativity BVM

(2) Notre Dame ES v (7) Minersville

(1) Moravian Acad has bye

Girls Soccer

4A 

10/22

(8) Nazareth v (9) Liberty

10/24

(4) Pocono Mtn East v (5) Pleasant Valley

(3) Northampton v (6) Easton

(2) Emmaus v (7) Freedom

(1) Parkland has bye

3A

10/23

(1) Pottsville v (4) Blue Mtn

(2) SoLehi v (3) Saucon

2A

10/22

(8) Becahi v (9) Pen Argyl

10/24

(4) notre Dame Gp v (5) palisades

(3) Salisbury v (6) jim Thorpe

(7) Tamaqua v (10) Pine Grove

(1) NW and (2) Central Catholic have byes

1A

10/22

(4) Schuylkill Haven v (5) Catasauqua

(3) Williams Valley v (6) Notre Dame ES

(1) Moravian Acad and (2) Minersville have byes

Field Hockey

3A

10/21

(8) Whitehall v (9) Nazareth

10/22

(4) PM East v (5) Liberty

(3) Easton v (6) Northampton

(2) Parkland v (7) Stroudsburg

(1) Emmaus has bye

2A

10/23

(1) Southern Lehigh v (4) ES South

(2) Bangor v (3) ES North

1A

10/23 

(4) becahi v (5) lehighton

(3) Saucon v (6) Palisades

(2) NW v (7) Palmerton

(1) Moravian Acad has bye

Girls Volleyball

4A

10/22

(8) Nazareth v (9) Stroudsburg

(7) Northampton v (10) PM West

10/24

(3) Emmaus v (6) Pleasant Valley

(4) Freedom v (5) Parkland

(1) liberty and (2) Delaware Valley have byes

3A

10/23

(4) pottsville v (5) becahi

(3) Central Catholic v (6) Lehighton

(2) Blue Mtn v (7) Saucon

(1) SoLehi has bye

2A

10/24

(1) Panther Valley v (4) Jim Thorpe

(2) Pine Grove v (3) NDGP

