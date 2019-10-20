Conference champions have been crowned in several Fall sports, now it's time to settle District titles in District XI.
The schedules have been announced for the upcoming District XI tournaments in girls soccer, boys soccer, girl's volleyball, and field hockey.
District XI Tournament Schedule
Boys Soccer
4A
10/22
(8) ESS v (9) Freedom
(7) Northampton v (10) Pocono Mtn West
10/24
(4) Easton v (5) Stroudsburg
(3) Liberty v (6) Whitehall
(1) Emmaus and (2) Parkland have byes
3A
10/23
(4) NW v (5) Saucon
(3) Wilson v (6) Central Catholic
(1) Blue Mtn and (2) SoLehi have byes
2A
10/23
(4) Tamaqua v (5) Pen Argyl
(3) NDGP v (6) Becahi
(1) Jim Thorpe and (2) Pine Grove have byes
1A
10/23
(4) Tri Valley v (5) Weatherly
(3) Schuylkill Haven v (6) Nativity BVM
(2) Notre Dame ES v (7) Minersville
(1) Moravian Acad has bye
Girls Soccer
4A
10/22
(8) Nazareth v (9) Liberty
10/24
(4) Pocono Mtn East v (5) Pleasant Valley
(3) Northampton v (6) Easton
(2) Emmaus v (7) Freedom
(1) Parkland has bye
3A
10/23
(1) Pottsville v (4) Blue Mtn
(2) SoLehi v (3) Saucon
2A
10/22
(8) Becahi v (9) Pen Argyl
10/24
(4) notre Dame Gp v (5) palisades
(3) Salisbury v (6) jim Thorpe
(7) Tamaqua v (10) Pine Grove
(1) NW and (2) Central Catholic have byes
1A
10/22
(4) Schuylkill Haven v (5) Catasauqua
(3) Williams Valley v (6) Notre Dame ES
(1) Moravian Acad and (2) Minersville have byes
Field Hockey
3A
10/21
(8) Whitehall v (9) Nazareth
10/22
(4) PM East v (5) Liberty
(3) Easton v (6) Northampton
(2) Parkland v (7) Stroudsburg
(1) Emmaus has bye
2A
10/23
(1) Southern Lehigh v (4) ES South
(2) Bangor v (3) ES North
1A
10/23
(4) becahi v (5) lehighton
(3) Saucon v (6) Palisades
(2) NW v (7) Palmerton
(1) Moravian Acad has bye
Girls Volleyball
4A
10/22
(8) Nazareth v (9) Stroudsburg
(7) Northampton v (10) PM West
10/24
(3) Emmaus v (6) Pleasant Valley
(4) Freedom v (5) Parkland
(1) liberty and (2) Delaware Valley have byes
3A
10/23
(4) pottsville v (5) becahi
(3) Central Catholic v (6) Lehighton
(2) Blue Mtn v (7) Saucon
(1) SoLehi has bye
2A
10/24
(1) Panther Valley v (4) Jim Thorpe
(2) Pine Grove v (3) NDGP