The District XI wrestling tournament kicking off on Thursday afternoon and evening. 3A and 2A action getting underway at Liberty and Catasauqua.
Easton and Freedom going head-to-head, the Red Rovers rolling past the Patriots, 41-16.
The Red Rovers would take control of this one early on, jumping out to a 22-3 lead after the 138 bout. Nolan Kratzer earning the major decision for the Red Rovers.
Also in 3A, Northampton would cruise past Parkland, 42-27. The Konkrete Kids and Trojans trading blows early before the K-Kids ran away with it.
Christian Fritz would get the pin in the 145 lb bout, helping to push the K-Kids to a 33-9 lead. They face Nazareth, renewing the rivalry in the semifinals.
Bethlehem Catholic and Pottsville taking to the mat in another 3A quarterfinal dual. The Golden Hawks would roll in this one, 60-6.
Becahi grabbed an early 13-0 lead, in part thanks to Cael McIntyre at 12o getting the take down and win. The Golden Hawks and Red Rovers will meet in the semifinals.
At the 2A level, Catasauqua taking on Tri Valley. The Rough Riders edging out the win to advance to the semifinals, 42-31.
One of the turning points in this dual was at 172, Luis Del Rosario getting a big time win, putting his opponent into a cradle.
The Rough Riders will take on Saucon Valley in the semifinals.
Both 3A and 2A semifinals and finals will take place at Freedom High School on Saturday.