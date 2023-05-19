With the conference and league titles settled on the baseball diamond, softball field and volleyball court the stage is set for the upcoming District XI tournaments.
Acton for baseball starts on Wednesday, with the softball tournament starting on Tuesday. The boys volleyball tournament kicking off last on Thursday.
Matchups:
BASEBALL
6A
Wednesday May 24
5 Emmaus at 4 Northampton - 4:30
6 Freedom at 3 Nazareth - 4:30
Sunday May 28
1 Liberty vs EHS/Northampton winner - TBA
2 Parkland v Naz/Free winner - TBA
5A
Tuesday May 23
5 Whitehall at 4 Pleasant Valley - 4:30
Saturday May 27
1 Bangor v PV/WHS winner - TBA
3 PM East at 2 Southern Lehigh - TBA
4A
Wednesday May 24
5 Wilson at 4 Tamaqua - 4:30
Sunday May 28
1 Blue Mountain v THS/WHS winner - TBA
2 Becahi v 3 Lehighton - TBA
3A
Tuesday May 23
1 Saucon v Bristol/MAST winner - TBA
5 NW Lehigh at 4 Palmerton - 4:30
6 ACCHS at 3 Pine Grove - TBA
7 Exec Ed at 2 Panther Valley - 4:30
2A
Wednesday May 24
6 Palisades at 3 Williams Valley - 4:30
SOFTBALL
6A
Tuesday May 23
9 Pleasant Valley at 8 Parkland - 4:30
Thursday May 25
1 Nazareth v PHS/PV winner - 4:30
5 Liberty at 4 Emmaus - 4:30
6 Easton at 3 Northampton - 4:30
7 Stroudsburg at 2 Freedom - 4:30
5A
Thursday May 25
1 Whitehall v 4 ES South - TBA, Pates Park
2 Bangor v 3 PM East - TBA, Pates Park
4A
Tuesday May 23
4 North Schuylkill vs. 5 Pottsville - 4:30 @ Blue Mountain
6 Lehighton at 3 Becahi - 4:30
Thursday May 25
1 Blue Mtn v NS/PHS winner - 4:30
2 NW Lehigh v Beca/LHS winner - TBA
3A
Thursday May 25
1 Palmerton v 4 Pine Grove - TBA
2 Palisades v 3 Pen Argyl - TBA
2A
Tuesday May 23
5 Catasauqua at 4 Schuylkill Haven - 4:30
Thursday May 25
1 Northern Lehigh v CHS/SH - TBA
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3A
Thursday May 25
5 Whitehall at 4 Liberty - 6:00
6 Freedom at 3 Nazareth - 6:00
7 Dieruff at 2 Emmaus - 6:00
Tuesday May 30
1 Parkland v LHS/WHS winner - 5:45 @ Catasauqua
2A
Thursday May 25
4 NDGP at 1 Southern Lehigh - 6:30
3 Becahi at 2 PM East - 5:00