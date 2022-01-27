Top tier teams taking to the court in Berks County on Thursday night. The Berks Catholic girls remain unbeaten in league play, and the Fleetwood boys continue their run.
in Reading, the Lady Saints pick up a big win over Governor Mifflin, in a potential playoff preview, 50-45.
Caroline Reedy finished with 13 points in the win, her biggest play of the night was a steal in the final seconds to give the Saints some extra cushion. Berks Catholic improves to 16-3, 9-0 in league play and the Mustangs fall to 11-7, 6-3 in league play.
On the boys side, Fleetwood entertaining Twin Valley, and they would roll to another win, 60-41.
The Tigers took control of this game early and never let go, they held a 24-6 lead after the first quarter. Two scorers tied with a team high for points at 17, Jake Karnish and Nate Herb.
Fleetwood improves to 12-3, 6-1 in league play.