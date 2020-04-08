PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Former Phoenixville baseball head coach, John 'Doc' Kennedy was looking forward to getting back to coaching. Most recently Kennedy worked as an associate scout for the Boston Red Sox.
Kennedy spent 20. seasons as the head coach of the Phantoms, prior to retiring from high school baseball in 1996. He coached Hall of Famer Mike Piazza during his time at Phoenixville. Since those days Kennedy now has his number retired and the field named after him.
There was excitement to get back on the diamond coaching in 2020 for Kennedy, after those years as just a scout. He's also concerned for what this stoppage means for those players, scouts, and mangers in the upcoming MLB draft in June.