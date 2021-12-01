STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State senior wide receiver, Jahan Dotson earned Big Ten All-First Team honors, announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Dotson finished the season with 91 receptions for 1,181 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is in the top three within the conference for each category, and his 91 receptions is the second most in a season behind Allen Robinson.
In terms of career marks, Dotson ranks within the top five for each of the three categories above. He will leave State College as one of the best receivers in program history.
Dotson is also a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award, the only wide receiver selected and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Both of those to be announced later this month.