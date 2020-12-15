NCAA Logo

Jahan Dotson and Michal Menet were among several Penn State football players who received all-Big Ten offensive honors on Tuesday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was named the conference's tight end of the year. He is the first Penn State tight end to win the award.

Below is a list of PSU's honorees:

Pat Freiermuth

Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Second Team All-Big Ten (Media) 

Will Fries

Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media) 

Mike Miranda

Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media) 

Jahan Dotson

Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media) 

Michal Menet

Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)

Rasheed Walker

Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)

The conference is set to release its defensive honorees on Wednesday and special team standouts on Thursday.