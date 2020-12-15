Jahan Dotson and Michal Menet were among several Penn State football players who received all-Big Ten offensive honors on Tuesday.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth was named the conference's tight end of the year. He is the first Penn State tight end to win the award.
Below is a list of PSU's honorees:
Pat Freiermuth
Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Second Team All-Big Ten (Media)
Will Fries
Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media)
Mike Miranda
Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
Jahan Dotson
Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
Michal Menet
Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
Rasheed Walker
Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)
The conference is set to release its defensive honorees on Wednesday and special team standouts on Thursday.