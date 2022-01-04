ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For 23 years Doug Snyder lead the William Allen Canaries boys basketball team as a coach, following his time as a player in the 1970's. On Tuesday, the City of Allentown and its school district gave the coach one last honor.
The lobby of J. Milo Sewards Gymnasium and the section of Turner Street right in front of the gym will forever be known as 'Doug Snyder Way'.
When asked about all the accolades that have followed his coaching career, Snyder mentioned that it was never about that. His dedication was always to those he coached, and the lessons he taught all of his players.
Snyder led the Canaries to numerous conference and District XI titles during his tenure, and coached six players whose names sit on the 1,000 point scorer banner.
With all the successes on the court, it's the success off the court that Snyder always cared about the most. Several players having gone on to have professional careers overseas.
Synder, proud of them, but also proud of those who stayed home, work and attend to their families every day. Hopeful he made the right impact in their lives to be successful in all that they do, too.