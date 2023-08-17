POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Douglassville native JoJo Lacey hosted a skills camp for young girls basketball players today at Pottstown High School.
Coming off a career season at Boston College, Lacey started all 33 games and averaged 10 points per game and leading the team with 51 three-point field goals.
The "Learning Skills for Life" camp held two sessions where campers from 9 years old to 18 learned more than just basketball - covering health and wellness, college and career information.
"My mom actually went here and my dad is from Pottstown," Lacey said. "Especially where I grew up, there's nothing for women's sports especially basketball so I wanted to build an opportunity where girls could work out here. I wanted to give them a chance to go far."