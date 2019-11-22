DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Downingtown West defeated Coatesville 48-36 on Friday evening to win the District 1 6A championship at Walter E. Kottmeyer Stadium. The Whippets toppled the defending state champions to win gold and advance to the PIAA playoffs.
West led 14-0 early in the contest, but Coatesville tightened the contest in the third quarter. Ricky Ortega and Dapree Bryant connected on a 59-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 34-28 late in the third quarter.
The Whippets led 41-28 early in the final period and held on for the victory as they secured their 13th win this season, the most for a single-season in program history.
West will face Central Dauphin next week in the state playoffs.