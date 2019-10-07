ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday ahead of Week 7 of the high school football season. After last week's results that saw a few of the remaining undefeated teams lose, this week's poll features some movement and new schools.

Here are the complete rankings:

School, Record, Previous Ranking

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (7-0) - 1

2. COATESVILLE (5-1) - 3

3. FREEDOM (6-1) - 5

4. WILSON WL (6-1) - 6

5. NORTH PENN (6-1) - 7

6. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (6-1) - 2

7. EASTON (6-1) - 4

8. CB WEST (7-0) - 8

9. NAZARETH (6-1) - 9

10. P'BURG (5-0) - 11

11. PARKLAND (5-2) - 14

12. NORTHAMPTON (6-1) - 15

13. SOUTHERN LEHIGH (6-1) - 10

14. ABINGTON (6-1) - NR

15. PERK VALLEY (5-2) - NR

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1. WYOMISSING (7-0) - 1

2. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (6-1) - 2

3. BECAHI (5-2) - 3

4. NORTHWESTERN (6-1) - 4

5. POTTSVILLE (6-1) - 5

6. POPE JOHN PAUL II (6-1) - 6

7. JIM THORPE (6-1) - 9

8. FLEETWOOD (6-1) - 10

9. NOTRE DAME (5-2) - NR

10. TAMAQUA (5-2) - 8