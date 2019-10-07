ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday ahead of Week 7 of the high school football season. After last week's results that saw a few of the remaining undefeated teams lose, this week's poll features some movement and new schools.
Here are the complete rankings:
School, Record, Previous Ranking
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (7-0) - 1
2. COATESVILLE (5-1) - 3
3. FREEDOM (6-1) - 5
4. WILSON WL (6-1) - 6
5. NORTH PENN (6-1) - 7
6. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (6-1) - 2
7. EASTON (6-1) - 4
8. CB WEST (7-0) - 8
9. NAZARETH (6-1) - 9
10. P'BURG (5-0) - 11
11. PARKLAND (5-2) - 14
12. NORTHAMPTON (6-1) - 15
13. SOUTHERN LEHIGH (6-1) - 10
14. ABINGTON (6-1) - NR
15. PERK VALLEY (5-2) - NR
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. WYOMISSING (7-0) - 1
2. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (6-1) - 2
3. BECAHI (5-2) - 3
4. NORTHWESTERN (6-1) - 4
5. POTTSVILLE (6-1) - 5
6. POPE JOHN PAUL II (6-1) - 6
7. JIM THORPE (6-1) - 9
8. FLEETWOOD (6-1) - 10
9. NOTRE DAME (5-2) - NR
10. TAMAQUA (5-2) - 8