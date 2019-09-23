Downingtown West, Wyomissing stay atop latest Big Ticket rankings
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest Big Ticket Poll was released on Monday ahead of Week 5 of the high school football season. In the latest rankings, Downingtown West and Wyomissing still lead the large and small school lists, respectively.
Below are the complete rankings:
School, Record, Previous Ranking
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (5-0) - 1
2. WILSON WL (5-0) - 2
3. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (5-0) - 3
4. COATESVILLE (3-1) - 4
5. NAZARETH (5-0) - 5
6. EASTON (5-0) - 6
7. FREEDOM (4-1) - 8
8. NORTH PENN (4-1) - 9
9. CB WEST (5-0) - 10
10. E. STROUDSBURG SOUTH (5-0) - 12
11. SOUTHERN LEHIGH (5-0) - 13
12. PHILLIPSBURG (3-0) - 14
13. PLYMOUTH-WHITEMARSH (5-0) - NR
14. UPPER DUBLIN (3-1) - 7
15. EMMAUS (3-2) - 11
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. WYOMISSING (5-0) - 1
2. TAMAQUA (5-0) - 3
3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (4-1) - 4
4. BECAHI (3-2) - 2
5. NORTHWESTERN (4-1) - 5
6. FLEETWOOD (5-0) - 7
7. JIM THORPE (5-0) - 8
8. SAUCON VALLEY (4-1) - 9
9. POTTSVILLE (4-1) - NR
10. POPE JOHN PAUL (4-1) - NR