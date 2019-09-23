Sports

Downingtown West, Wyomissing stay atop latest Big Ticket rankings

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 06:44 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:44 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest Big Ticket Poll was released on Monday ahead of Week 5 of the high school football season. In the latest rankings, Downingtown West and Wyomissing still lead the large and small school lists, respectively.

Below are the complete rankings:

School, Record, Previous Ranking

​LARGE SCHOOLS:

1. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (5-0) - 1

2. WILSON WL (5-0) - 2

3. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (5-0) - 3

4. COATESVILLE (3-1) - 4

5. NAZARETH (5-0) - 5

6. EASTON (5-0) - 6

7. FREEDOM (4-1) - 8

8. NORTH PENN (4-1) - 9

9. CB WEST (5-0) - 10

10. E. STROUDSBURG SOUTH (5-0) - 12

11. SOUTHERN LEHIGH (5-0) - 13

12. PHILLIPSBURG (3-0) - 14

13. PLYMOUTH-WHITEMARSH (5-0) - NR

14. UPPER DUBLIN (3-1) - 7

15. EMMAUS (3-2) - 11

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1. WYOMISSING (5-0) - 1

2. TAMAQUA (5-0) - 3

3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (4-1) - 4

4. BECAHI (3-2) - 2

5. NORTHWESTERN (4-1) - 5

6. FLEETWOOD (5-0) - 7

7. JIM THORPE (5-0) - 8

8. SAUCON VALLEY (4-1) - 9

9. POTTSVILLE (4-1) - NR

10. POPE JOHN PAUL (4-1) - NR

