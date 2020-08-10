As Dr. Rachel Levine explains reasoning behind no sports recommendation for Governor Tom Wolf's administration, Central Dauphin halted their athletic and marching band event due to coronavirus exposure.
Dr. Levine spoke on Monday and note that she understands the positives for mental health for playing sports, but also believes "it's not worth the risk" to play sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Central Dauphin officials were forced to stop all athletic and marching band events for a week due to coronavirus exposure. Several student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of now, high school sports teams continue with off-season workouts after the PIAA officially pushed back the official start of the fall sports season by two weeks.