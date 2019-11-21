DES MOINES, Iowa - Drake defeated Lehigh 74-58 in men's college basketball game on Thursday night. The Mountain Hawks dropped to 3-3 with the non-conference loss.
Drake's Roman Penn led all scorers with 18 points. Penn was one of four Drake scorers to finish in double figures. James Karnik led the Mountain Hawks with 14 points.
Lehigh struggled offensively as the Patriot League squad shot just over 30 percent from the floor, including going 4-13 in three-point attempts. Drake also out-rebounded Lehigh, 38-25.
The Mountain Hawks remain on the road and visit Saint Mary's on Saturday.