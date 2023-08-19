ALLENTOWN - Drew Ellis belted a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift Lehigh Valley to a 4-1 victory over Jacksonville on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
Tyler Phillips and two relievers limited the Jumbo Shrimp to just three hits. Tyler McKay pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win and Yunior Marte followed with a spotless ninth to pick up the save. Ellis and Jim Haley each had a pair of hits as the IronPigs won their fourth straight.
Lehigh Valley has already secured the series win and will go four five in a row on Sunday.