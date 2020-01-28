KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The sudden death of Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world. Bryant had a wide reach of the lives he had touched over the years, including locally.
Kutztown University mens basketball head coach Bernie Driscoll, who saw Kobe as a young teen playing at Lower Merion High School. Driscoll was an assistant at West Chester and had been scouting one of Bryant's teammates.
Driscoll will never forget the tenacious drive that Bryant showed even as a young teen playing high school basketball. All those years ago Driscoll could see something special brewing outside of Philadelphia.