KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University men's basketball team missed the playoffs last season for just the second time in the last 18 seasons. Now the Golden Bears are preparing to return to the postseason next season and are trying to push towards that goal through the pandemic.
KU has several key returners set to be back for the 2020-21 season. Leading the way is Wesley Butler, the former Reading High standout, who was named to the All-PSAC East 2nd team after his freshman campaign a year ago.
Additionally, Moe Williams is expected to return to the lineup for Kutztown. The key inside player for the Golden Bears missed all of last season as he recovered from season-ending surgery the year prior. Also, Evan-Eric Longino will be back after missing all of the 2019-20 season.
For newcomers, KU head coach noted that his team will be "real athletic" heading into next season.
As the coaching staff and players work through the coronavirus pandemic the team also uses Anthony Lee, a KU alum who just signed a professional basketball deal overseas, as inspiration as to the type of player the Golden Bears can produce.