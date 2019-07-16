Sports

Driver lineup announced for Fan Fest at Pocono Raceway

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 06:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:09 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. - The driver lineup for the 2019 Fan Fest at Pocono Raceway this month was released on Tuesday. The event will be held on July 26 during the Gander RV 400 race weekend.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, and Corey LaJoie will be the drivers in attendance at the event. It runs from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public. It is free to those who have a ticket to the race weekend. Admissions is $10, per car load, to those who do not have race weekend tickets.

Driver pairings and program events will be announced next week, according to the news release from the raceway.

