HARTFORD, Ct. - Reading rolled to its second straight win over Hartford on Wednesday night, 8-2. Oliver Dunn accounted for five RBIs in the Fightins win.
Starting things off in the first inning, Dunn launched a two-run home run for the early lead. In the third he'd drive in his third run with a RBI double, 3-0 Fightins.
The fifth inning is when the Fightins would blow the game wide open. Matt Kroon would drive in one run with an RBI double to start the scoring. That double would be followed up by Dunn's second two-run home run of the night, Jhailyn Ortiz would make it back-to-back with a solo home run, 7-0.
In the home half of the fifth the Yard Goats would get two runs back, but it was their lone two runs of the night.
Baron Radcliff would respond for the Fightins in the sixth with a solo home run, 8-2.
(Video Courtesy: MiLB.tv)