ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley picked up their fifth win in their six games on Wednesday night, 5-3 over Rochester. Rodolfo Duran with the key hit of the night in the fourth inning.
The IronPigs held a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning, Darick Hall added one run before Duran crushed a three-run shot over the left field wall.
Pitching held onto the lead for the IronPigs the rest of the way. After starter David Parkinson came out in the sixth inning, the bullpen only gave up three hits and one run the rest of the way.
Lehigh Valley will look to grab a 2-1 advantage in the series on Thursday night.