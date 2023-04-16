DURHAM, N.C. - The IronPigs rallied to take a 3-1 lead only to see Durham score three times in the ninth inning for a 4-3 walkoff on Sunday at Bulls Athletic Park.
It was the fifth straight loss to the Bulls after Lehigh Valley won the opening game of the series on Tuesday. Trailing 1-0, the IronPigs first hit of the game was a one-out home run by Vito Friscia in the sixth inning. Lehigh Valley plated two runs in the seventh on consecutive singles by Scott Kingery, Simon Muzziotti and Dustin Peterson plus a run-scoring balk.
The IronPigs return home to begin a six-game series against Worcester.