The Berks County Comeback Classic is set to take place later this week, featuring some of the best tennis players in the region from high school, college, and the amateur ranks.
Among those taking place in this event is Wilson head coach, and former Millersville University standout, Ryan Cuevas. He's excited for the chance to get back on the court, regardless of what the outcome might be.
The Comeback Classic was put together for tennis and sports fans, to give them a form of competition to watch that's taking place in their area.